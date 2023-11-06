2023 NFL power rankings, Week 10: Dolphins let great opportunity slip away
The NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 10 feature the Philadelphia Eagles at the top, and a missed opportunity by the Miami Dolphins.
Winners of three consecutive games, Zac Taylor’s team was looking for its first victory over an AFC club in 2023. The Bengals got off to a fast start, scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions. Red-hot quarterback Joe Burrow finished the night with 348 yards passing and scoring tosses to tight ends Drew Sample and Irv Smith Jr.
Both the Bengals and Ravens are riding four-game winning streaks. Every team in the AFC North is at least two games above .500. Cincinnati’s recent resurgence is impressive, but that 0-2 divisional start still bears watching.
When this team last took the field, the Lions were at home and handling the Raiders on a Monday night in Week 8. Dan Campbell’s running game gained 222 yards, which was more than Las Vegas finished with in terms of total yards (157). Detroit overcame three turnovers and managed to run 81 offensive plays and total 486 yards.
It was a solid bounce back win following the lopsided loss at Baltimore. The Lions return to action next week and face the Chargers on the road. They still own the top spot in the NFC North, but here come the resurgent Vikings.
The Browns played tough last week at Seattle but came up a bit short. They were at home on Sunday against the one-win Cardinals. Kevin Stefanski’s club had quarterback Deshaun Watson back at the helm. He threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns, the offense gained 326 yards and the Browns played turnover-free football.
The Cleveland defense abused Cardinals’ rookie quarterback Clayton Tune, sacking him seven times and forcing him into three turnovers. Arizona gained 58 total yards. Can the Browns slow down the Ravens next Sunday?