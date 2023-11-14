2023 NFL power rankings, Week 11: Midseason grades for Eagles, Chiefs and more
Our week 11 NFL Power Rankings are handing out midseason grades for every team, including the Chiefs and Eagles and before a huge Monday night matchup.
Off last week’s impressive pounding of the visiting Seahawks, the Ravens welcomed the rival Browns to Baltimore in position to complete the season sweep. John Harbaugh’s team got off to a quick start when Kyle Hamilton returned a Deshaun Watson for a score. The Ravens owned leads of 14-0, 24-9, and 31-17 (the latter in the fourth quarter) and failed to put their AFC North rival away. Hence the team dropped four spots in the Power Rankings.
Despite their recent dominating stretch, the Ravens have proven that their defense can be had. Combine that with the fact that Jackson has had his issues with ball security (11 turnovers) and it will be interesting to see if they have enough to win the AFC North. This is one of the better teams in the league, but it does have some question marks.
Midseason Grade: A-
Kevin Stefanski’s team was looking to avoid a second loss to the rival Ravens in six games. It didn’t look good throughout the afternoon and Cleveland was down 31-17 in the fourth quarter. The Browns scored the final 16 points of the game. Deshaun Watson overcame a shaky start, the team ran for 178 yards, and cornerback Greg Newsome took back a Lamar Jackson interception for a score. Dustin Hopkins nailed a 40-yard field goal at the gun.
Jim Schwartz’s defense has been the Saving Grace for a team that has utilized three different starting quarterbacks this year and a club that has committed 19 turnovers in nine games. The Browns are very much in the AFC playoff mix and their ground game has excelled minus Nick Chubb. More consistency from Watson would be a big plus.
Midseason Grade: B+
The Cowboys were in position to sweep the Giants for the third consecutive season. Earlier this year in the opening Sunday night game, Mike McCarthy’s team humbled Big Blue, 40-0. This was a debacle beginning late in the first quarter as Dallas won its sixth straight game in this rivalry. McCarthy’s club outgained their guests 640-172 in total yards. Dak Prescott threw for 404 yards and four TDs (1 interception). It was a blowout, but it was far from a shock.
The Cowboys are within striking range of the Eagles in the NFC East, but their defense has to show a little more consistency. The team has allowed just 165 points in nine outings (18.3 average), but more than half of that (98) has come in its three losses. As far as Prescott’s playoff woes, the franchise’s postseason woes aren’t all on him.