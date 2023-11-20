2023 NFL power rankings, Week 12: Cowboys, 49ers, Ravens and the rest of the best
The Monday night matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles has two of the NFL's best facing off. But a deep field of potential contenders is lurking right behind them.
The Cowboys humbled the Giants last week for the second time this season and were expected to do the same against the Panthers at Carolina. The final score gave the impression of an easy victory, however, Mike McCarthy’s talented club owned just a 17-10 lead in the fourth quarter against the team with the worst record in the league.
Tony Pollard ran 21 yards for a score with 13:58 to play. Ten seconds later, second-year-pro Daron Bland returned a Bryce Young interception 30 yards for a TD. His fourth pick-six of 2023 tied an NFL single-season record.
The reigning Super Bowl champions aren’t nearly as explosive as on offense as in recent seasons. Turnovers have been an issue as well. However, Steve Spagnuolo’s improved defense has played a big role in the club’s 7-2 record.
It’s interesting to note that Andy Reid is a perfect 7-0 in this series between the Chiefs and Eagles. He defeated Kansas City three times while he was the head coach in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, he has beaten the Birds four times as the Chiefs’ sideline leader, the latest a thrilling 38-35 comeback victory at Arizona in Super Bowl LVII.
The Eagles are in Kansas City for the first time since 2017 in this Super Bowl LVII rematch. Nick Sirianni’s team fell short at Arizona, 38-35, and Super Bowl history does not favor the Birds. This will be the ninth time that two teams that faced each other the year after playing each other on Super Sunday. The reigning champion is 6-2 in rematches.
Sirianni’s club owned the league’s best record after 10 weeks of play. That included a 4-1 mark away from home, as well as a 2-1 record vs. AFC teams. Philadelphia’s top-ranked run defense will be a challenge for the Chiefs.