2023 NFL power rankings, Week 12: Cowboys, 49ers, Ravens and the rest of the best
The Monday night matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles has two of the NFL's best facing off. But a deep field of potential contenders is lurking right behind them.
Wins in their last two games have the Colts with a .500 record, as well as one more victory than they managed all of last year. The season began with rookie Anthony Richardson at quarterback, but veteran Gardner Minshew has held down the fort for most of the year. His 10 turnovers mean that he needs to do a better job with ball security.
Shane Steichen’s club has seven games remaining but just a pair vs. its division rivals. The Colts won at Houston back in Week 2 but were swept by the Jaguars. They are in the mix with several other 5-5 teams in the AFC.
Simply put, Dennis Allen’s team is an enigma. The Saints are a .500 team after 10 games and have had their ups and downs on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Derek Carr was one of the league’s bigger offseason additions but he has been inconsistent despite having a young and talented receiving corps. The ground game has been iffy at best.
Through it all, New Orleans is atop the NFC South with a 5-5 mark. The team heads to Atlanta this week for a key divisional showdown. Allen’s team could use more from its ground attack, as well as better play against the run.
After a 0-3 start, the Broncos could get to the .500 mark if they knocked off the visiting Vikings in prime time. For most of the evening, Sean Payton’s club was a model of offensive frustration. Denver finished the night with only 295 total yards and was 2-of-12 on third down. The Broncos managed only 48 yards rushing on 15 attempts.
Held to five field goals for three-plus quarters, Russell Wilson got his team in the end zone with 1:03 to play via a 15-yard TD pass to Courtland Sutton. Denver played turnover-free ball while coming up with three takeaways.