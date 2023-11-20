2023 NFL power rankings, Week 12: Cowboys, 49ers, Ravens and the rest of the best
The Monday night matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles has two of the NFL's best facing off. But a deep field of potential contenders is lurking right behind them.
The Bengals were in Baltimore on Thursday night looking for their first divisional win of the season. It was a rough evening for Zac Taylor’s team and it turned out, a 34-20 loss wasn’t the worst thing that happened that evening.
Quarterback Joe Burrow would hit on 11-of-17 passes for 101 yards and a score. His four-yard touchdown toss to running back Joe Mixon actually gave Cincinnati a 10-7 lead. However, he would finish the night on the sidelines. The first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is out for the remainder of 2023 with a torn ligament in his right wrist.
The formula for the Steelers in recent weeks has been a punishing ground game and key plays by the defense in fourth quarter. On Sunday at Cleveland, Matt Canada’s offense was limited to only 65 yards in the first half.
In the second half, Jaylen Warren ran 74 yards for a touchdown. However, there would be no late-game heroics by the defense, which allowed Browns’ rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson to drive the Browns 48 yards in 1:16 to the deciding field goal. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett barely completed 50 percent of his passes (15-of-28).
The Bills had dropped two straight and four of their last six games heading into Sunday’s rematch with the Jets. Sean McDermott’s club took out its recent frustrations on their longtime AFC East rivals. Buffalo was very physical and held the lifeless Jets’ offense to a mere 155 total yards and one touchdown while totaling four takeaways.
Perhaps the most promising aspect of the 26-point victory was the play of patient Josh Allen. His lone turnover came on a Hail Mary pass attempt on the final play of the first half. He threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns.