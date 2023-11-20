2023 NFL power rankings, Week 12: Cowboys, 49ers, Ravens and the rest of the best
The Monday night matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles has two of the NFL's best facing off. But a deep field of potential contenders is lurking right behind them.
Pete Carroll’s team was looking to make amends for a 30-13 home loss to the Rams in Week 1. The Seahawks appeared to have things under control for the most part and took a 16-7 lead into the fourth quarter. However, Carroll’s club was lethargic on offense, settling for one touchdown, three field goals and just 291 total yards.
Seattle’s defense didn’t mount much of a pass rush. The Rams finished with 267 total yards but more than half (144) came in the fourth quarter. Carroll’s struggling club has now split its last six games after a solid 3-1 start.
What an intriguing battle on Sunday night in the Mile High City. The Vikings and Broncos opened their seasons with three straight losses, but both have climbed back into the postseason picture. Kevin O’Connell’s surging club had won five straight games, was the better team for most of the evening and with 3:17 to play took a 20-15 lead.
After limiting the Broncos to field goals for the vast majority of the evening, Brian Flores’ defensive unit gave up a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Also factor in that the Vikings committed three turnovers, the Broncos none.
Homefield advantage has not been kind to the defending AFC South champions this year. The team had won just one game in Jacksonville entering Sunday’s clash with the Titans. As it turned out, the Jaguars showed no kindness to their division rival. The offense was very balanced and Doug Pederson’s team played turnover-free football.
It was a big afternoon for the passing combination of Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley. The former threw for 262 yards and two scores, while Ridley hauled in both TD passes and finished with seven receptions for 103 yards.