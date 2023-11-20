2023 NFL power rankings, Week 12: Cowboys, 49ers, Ravens and the rest of the best
The Monday night matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles has two of the NFL's best facing off. But a deep field of potential contenders is lurking right behind them.
DeMeco Ryans’s team came up with another huge road win last week when they knocked off the Bengals at the gun. Could the Texans avoid a letdown when they hosted the struggling Cardinals? Houston had their hands full with the last-place team in the NFC West. In the end, Ryans’s club found a way to hold on for the team’s sixth win.
Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud had another big outing. He overcame three sacks, throwing for 336 yards and two scores. There was a red flag of sorts with three interceptions, one more than he had thrown entering the game.
Mike McDaniel’s club had two weeks to ponder that tough 21-14 loss to the Chiefs in Garmany. The Dolphins hosted the Raiders on Sunday. The team’s recent issues with turnovers nearly proved costly on Sunday, but Miami’s top veteran addition showed why he’s considered by some to be the premier player at his position.
Raiders’ quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw for 271 yards and one score, but he was picked off three times. Two of those thefts by Dolphins’ cornerback Jalen Ramsey. He’s made an impact since finally taking the field in 2023.
A year ago, the 49ers humbled the Buccaneers, 35-7 and that was with Tom Brady playing quarterback for Tampa Bay. Would that be the case again as the Niners welcomed Baker Mayfield and company to Levi’s Stadium? The 49ers came away with a double-digit win, but the defense has to get some late stops to hold off a Bucs’ rally.
Kyle Shanahan’s offense rolled up 420 yards, while Brock Purdy shook off four sacks and threw for 333 yards and three TDs. The 49ers appear to be back on track after a three-game slump and are again alone atop the NFC West.