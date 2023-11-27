2023 NFL power rankings, Week 13: Eagles hang onto the top spot for one more week
It took overtime in Philadelphia but the Birds won again. How much longer can they hold off the Chiefs, Cowboys and 49ers?
The Cowboys have made it look easy at home this season. It was more of the same on Thanksgiving Day against the Commanders. Dallas is 5-0 at AT&T Stadium, scored 30-plus points in each game and won every contest by at least 20 points. Dak Prescott threw four TD passes, wasn’t sacked and Dallas played turnover-free football.
The highlight of the victory came with less than five minutes to play. Daron Bland set a new NFL single-season record with his fifth interception return for a touchdown. He picked off Sam Howell and raced 69 yards for the TD.
It was a short week and a road game for the reigning Super Bowl champions. Andy Reid’s team was looking to make it six straight wins over the rival Raiders. The Chiefs’ second-half scoring woes have been well-documented, having been blanked after intermission in their previous three games. However, that changed Sunday at Las Vegas.
The Raiders actually owned a 14-0 second-quarter lead before Kansas City outscored their hosts, 31-3, the rest of the way. Patrick Mahomes threw for 298 yards and two scores and led the Chiefs to 17 second-half points.
If Nick Sirainni’s team could survive the explosive Bills, Philadelphia would be ensured of its second straight 10-win season, something that the franchise hadn’t accomplished since 2013 and ’14. The league’s top-ranked run defense was gashed for the second straight week. Buffalo rolled up 173 yards on the ground and 505 yards of total offense.
However, Jalen Hurts overcame two turnovers and his team a 24-14 third-quarter deficit. Hurts threw for three scores and ran for two more, including the game-winner in overtime. The Eagles’ resiliency keeps them at No. 1.