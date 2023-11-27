2023 NFL power rankings, Week 13: Eagles hang onto the top spot for one more week
It took overtime in Philadelphia but the Birds won again. How much longer can they hold off the Chiefs, Cowboys and 49ers?
So much for a showdown. Early in the second quarter, the Seahawks trailed the visiting 49ers, 14-3, and had been outgained, 159-0. It did not get much better for Pete Carroll’s slumping club. The Seattle offense never found the end zone, their lone TD in the 18-point setback was a 12-yard interception return by linebacker Jordyn Brooks.
A 3-1 start has been followed by four losses in seven contests. There were two more turnovers, including Geno Smith’s eighth interception of 2023. Seattle faces the Cowboys, 49ers and Eagles in their next three games. Yikes.
The Broncos were riding a four-game winning streak, their longest since 2016, when they hosted the Browns on Sunday. Make it five in a row for Sean Payton’s club, which exploited the Cleveland defense. Samaje Perine and Russell Wilson had first-half touchdown runs as Denver built a 14-0 lead and totaled 101 yards rushing by halftime.
Payton’s team finished with 169 yards on the ground. The Browns closed the gap to two points midway through the third quarter but the Denver defense closed the door the rest of the way. The Broncos are gaining momentum.
The Bills were in Philadelphia to take on the team with the best record in the league. Sean McDermott’s team won the takeaway battle (2-1) and in four-plus quarters rolled up 505 total yards against the Eagles’ tough defense. Josh Allen threw for 339 yards and two scores (1 interception) and ran for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
It still wasn’t enough. Tied at 31-all, Buffalo took a three-point lead in overtime. McDermott’s defense allowed the Eagles to drive 75 yards for the winning touchdown on only nine plays. That’s four losses in six games for the Bills.