2023 NFL power rankings, Week 13: Eagles hang onto the top spot for one more week
It took overtime in Philadelphia but the Birds won again. How much longer can they hold off the Chiefs, Cowboys and 49ers?
No … Canada? For the first time since Week 2 of 2020, Mike Tomlin’s club totaled at least 400 yards of offense in a regular-season contest (they had 553 total yards in an ugly 48-37 playoff loss to Cleveland in ‘20). The Steelers trailed at halftime despite outgaining Cincinnati, 221-89, and finished the afternoon with 421 yards on 68 plays.
The surprising offensive catalyst was tight end Pat Freiermuth, who was targeted a team-high 11 times and hauled in nine passes for 120 yards. T.J. Watt had two of the team’s four sacks. The Steelers own a 3-1 divisional record.
The Vikings saw their five-game winning streak snapped last Sunday night at Denver. Minnesota rolled up 385 yards of total offense, but committed three costly turnovers. However, Kevin O’Connell’s club got a little help on Thanksgiving when the Packers surprised the Lions at Detroit. The Vikings own a 2-0 divisional record this season.
O’Connell’s club just needs to stay within shouting distance of the Lions. The teams face each other twice in the final three weeks. The Vikings have an off-week after Monday night’s game, then head to Las Vegas in Week 14.
It was the Texans’ biggest game since the 2019 season, when they last reached the playoffs. DeMeco Ryans’s club hosted the Jaguars with a chance to sweep the reigning AFC South champions. However, Houston had a problem getting to Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who picked apart Ryans’s defense for 364 yards and a score.
The Texans failed to record a sack and were gashed for numerous big pass plays. Still, Houston had the ball late in the game with a chance to tie or win, but some questionable decisions from C.J. Stroud proved costly in the end.