2023 NFL power rankings, Week 13: Eagles hang onto the top spot for one more week
It took overtime in Philadelphia but the Birds won again. How much longer can they hold off the Chiefs, Cowboys and 49ers?
It’s not about style points. It’s about making plays when it counts most. The defending NFC champions are the first NFL team this season to reach 10 wins. There were some anxious moments on Sunday at home against the Bills. Nick Siriianni’s club took Buffalo’s best punches and rallied in overtime.
There wasn’t any real huge movement when it came to this week’s NFL Power Rankings as opposed to a week ago. The bottom line is that the Birds know how to win and that consistency keeps them at the top spot for now.
It was a real snoozer. Carolina’s miserable season continued on Sunday afternoon at Nashville as Frank Reich’s team took on the equally disappointing Titans. The Panthers’ defense played respectable football but it went for naught. For the fifth straight game and eight times in 11 outings, Reich’s club was limited to 17 or fewer points.
The team with the league’s worst record dropped to 1-10. It marks the sixth consecutive season that the Panthers have dropped at least 10 games. Keep in mind that the Bears own Carolina’s first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Patriots returned from their off-week and visited MetLife Stadium to face the Giants. Mac Jones got the start at quarterback but failed to produce a point in two quarters and threw a pair of interceptions. Enter Bailey Zappe after intermission. He led the club to its only touchdown of the afternoon, but he also threw an interception.
With 1:58 to play and down 10-7, New England began a drive at the Giants’ 44-yard-line and it reached the 20. Chad Ryland would push a 35-yard field goal try wide left. Make it three losing seasons in four years for the Pats.
The Cardinals and Rams renewed acquaintances for the second time this season, and Jonathan Gannon’s team was looking to avoid the sweep. So much for that notion as Gannon’s club was overwhelmed by Sean McVay’s squad once again. Including a playoff loss in 2021, Arizona is a dismal 2-13 in this NFC West series dating back to 2017.
Kyler Murray threw for 256 yards and one score and ran for another touchdown. The Cards owned an 8-7 lead in the first quarter before it all came apart. The defense was a no-show again and gave up a season-high 37 points.
The Jets were in the midst of a three-game losing streak entering Friday afternoon’s clash with the Dolphins. New York totaled a mere 159 yards of total offense on 55 plays (2.9 average). Quarterback Tim Boyle got the start. He threw for one score but was picked off twice, including a “Hail Mary” pass that was returned 99 yards for a score.
Head coach Robert Saleh will give Boyle, who was sacked seven times, another chance when they host the Falcons on Sunday. The Jets have lost their last four games, but have scored 13 points or less in five consecutive outings.
Last Sunday at Ford Field, Matt Eberflus’ team let one get away. The Bears owned a 26-14 lead with 4:15 to play but surrendered the game’s final 17 points. It was the 12th straight loss for Chicago with its division. On Monday night at Minnesota, they hope to end a five-game skid vs. the Vikings — the latest a 19-13 home loss in Week 6.
The Bears are making strides on offense, but the defense still leaves a lot to be desired. Until an Eberflus’ club can defeat a division foe (0-9), it can make much noise in the NFC North. Could Monday night be a turning point?
It was a forgettable Thanksgiving afternoon at Dallas as the Commanders dropped their third. One day after the 45-10 loss at Dallas, Washington dropped defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns and wasn’t sacked.
Ron Rivera’s club allowed 343 points and 36 offensive touchdowns during all of 2022. With five games to play, the Commanders have given up 350 points and 35 offensive TDs. Washington dropped seven spots in the Rankings.
For just the fourth time in their last 18 games, Mike Vrabel’s club came away with a victory. It didn’t come easy against the team with the worst record in the league. The Titans built a 17-3 halftime lead and didn’t score a point in the second half. The offense managed only 264 total yards and the team was a miserable 2-of-11 on third down.
Running back Derrick Henry did score a pair of touchdowns and Vrabel’s squad did not commit a turnover. This was the first of five home games in the final seven weeks for the club, but it was far from an impressive victory.
The Giants were coming off just their third win of 2023. They hosted the Patriots in a battle of inept offenses and the game lived up to that billing. Neither team managed at least 300 yards of total offense, and Brian Daboll’s club finished with 220 yards on 50 plays. Tommy DeVito threw a TD pass, but lost a fumble and was sacked six times.
New York lucked out as the Pats missed a short field goal late in the game that would have meant overtime. Credit to a defense that had picked off only nine passes in its first 11 games and totaled three interceptions on Sunday.
The Chargers hosted the Ravens on Sunday night looking to snap their latest two-game losing streak. The team’s offense was shackled for the most part, totaling just 279 yards. Brandon Staley’s struggling club didn’t find the end zone until the fourth quarter. Justin Herbert was sacked three times and had two of the Chargers’ four turnovers.
Is the clock ticking for Staley? The Chargers have already equaled their loss total of 2022, and unless there is a dramatic turnaround the team will be home for the playoffs. It could be an interesting few days for this franchise.
Las Vegas’ defense played a respectable game last week, but too many offensive mistakes cost the Raiders a win at Miami. Antonio Pierce’s team hosted the rival Chiefs and this time around, Las Vegas owned a 14-0 second-quarter lead via a Jakobi Meyers TD grab and a 63-yard touchdown jaunt by rejuvenated running back Josh Jacobs.
It was all downhill from there. Pierce’s club was outscored 31-3 the rest of the way. It was the 10th loss in the last 11 encounters rival with the Chiefs. The Raiders have allowed 28-plus points in each of those last 11 meetings.
The team’s 3-1 start is but a distant memory. While all four teams in the NFC South are below .500, the Buccaneers are obviously headed in the wrong direction. Todd Bowles’ club has won just once in its last seven games. On Sunday at Indianapolis, Baker Mayfield faced a lot of heat and Tampa’s defense was pushed around for 394 yards.
Mayfield threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns, both scores to Mike Evans, but was sacked six times. There was an interception and he lost one of his two fumbles. Tampa Bay was surprisingly gashed for 155 yards rushing.
Despite their issues, the Rams have stayed afloat in the NFC playoff race. The team was looking to complete its latest season sweep of the Cardinals at Arizona. Sean McVay’s club turned an 8-7 first-quarter deficit into a 37-8 lead. Kyren Williams ran for 143 yards on 16 carries and caught six passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns.
It’s been an uneven year for the Rams, but two straight victories means that this team is in playoff contention in the NFC. The conference has six teams with winning records, including the 6-5 Vikings (who play Monday night).
The Saints were in Atlanta for their first meeting of the season with the rival Falcons. Both teams were coming off their mid-season vacation. Dennis Allen’s club had no problem moving the football in the first half but settled for three fields. Unfortunately for quarterback Derek Carr, he had an interception returned 92 yards for a touchdown.
There were two very disturbing numbers in regards to this setback. The Saints amassed 444 total yards and didn’t score a touchdown. The run defense continues to be a disappointment, allowing 288 yards in the nine-point loss.
Both the Falcons and Saints were off last week. A win by Arthur Smith’s team would vault the team into first place in the NFC South. Late in the first quarter, safety Jessie Bates III picked off Derek Carr and returned the theft 92 yards for a score to give Atlanta a 7-3 lead. Smith’s team never trailed again and raised its divisional record to 3-0.
Ryan Nielsen’s defense gave up 444 total yards, but they limited New Orleans to five field goals. The biggest positive was a Falcons’ ground game that rolled up 228 yards. Bijan Robinson ran for a score and caught a TD pass.
Matt LaFleur’s team wasn’t given much of a chance at Detroit on Thanksgiving. However, you could make a strong case that the Packers played their best game of the season in surprising the Lions. The defense gave up 464 yards but sacked Jared Goff three times. Safety Jonathan Owens returned one of Goff’s three fumbles for a touchdown.
That’s three wins in the last four games for the suddenly-rejuvenated Packers. The unexpected victory, along with a few other results within the conference in Week 12, catapulted Green Bay into the murky NFC playoff picture.
With Joe Burrow out for the rest of the season, Jake Browning made his first NFL start as the Bengals hosted the Steelers. The Cincinnati defense bent a lot but didn’t break often. However, the defending AFC North champions gave up 421 total yards (153 rushing) on 68 offensive plays and let Pittsburgh control the football for 37:17.
Browning was sacked four times and picked off once, but did throw for 227 yards and a touchdown. The very bad news? The Bengals dropped to 0-4 within the division and are 1-6 in the conference. That’s tiebreaker hell.
The Colts were off last week and now had a chance to get above .500 with the win over the visiting Buccaneers. The Indianapolis’ ground game came up big against a Tampa team that came into the game with the NFL’s sixth-ranked run defense. Jonathan Taylor ran for two touchdowns and totaled 91 of the team’s 155 rushing yards.
Gus Bradley’s defense made life miserable for Buccaneers’ quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Colts totaled six sacks and forced him into a pair of turnovers. Make it three consecutive wins for Shane Steichen’s surging team.
So much for a showdown. Early in the second quarter, the Seahawks trailed the visiting 49ers, 14-3, and had been outgained, 159-0. It did not get much better for Pete Carroll’s slumping club. The Seattle offense never found the end zone, their lone TD in the 18-point setback was a 12-yard interception return by linebacker Jordyn Brooks.
A 3-1 start has been followed by four losses in seven contests. There were two more turnovers, including Geno Smith’s eighth interception of 2023. Seattle faces the Cowboys, 49ers and Eagles in their next three games. Yikes.
The Broncos were riding a four-game winning streak, their longest since 2016, when they hosted the Browns on Sunday. Make it five in a row for Sean Payton’s club, which exploited the Cleveland defense. Samaje Perine and Russell Wilson had first-half touchdown runs as Denver built a 14-0 lead and totaled 101 yards rushing by halftime.
Payton’s team finished with 169 yards on the ground. The Browns closed the gap to two points midway through the third quarter but the Denver defense closed the door the rest of the way. The Broncos are gaining momentum.
The Bills were in Philadelphia to take on the team with the best record in the league. Sean McDermott’s team won the takeaway battle (2-1) and in four-plus quarters rolled up 505 total yards against the Eagles’ tough defense. Josh Allen threw for 339 yards and two scores (1 interception) and ran for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
It still wasn’t enough. Tied at 31-all, Buffalo took a three-point lead in overtime. McDermott’s defense allowed the Eagles to drive 75 yards for the winning touchdown on only nine plays. That’s four losses in six games for the Bills.
No … Canada? For the first time since Week 2 of 2020, Mike Tomlin’s club totaled at least 400 yards of offense in a regular-season contest (they had 553 total yards in an ugly 48-37 playoff loss to Cleveland in ‘20). The Steelers trailed at halftime despite outgaining Cincinnati, 221-89, and finished the afternoon with 421 yards on 68 plays.
The surprising offensive catalyst was tight end Pat Freiermuth, who was targeted a team-high 11 times and hauled in nine passes for 120 yards. T.J. Watt had two of the team’s four sacks. The Steelers own a 3-1 divisional record.
The Vikings saw their five-game winning streak snapped last Sunday night at Denver. Minnesota rolled up 385 yards of total offense, but committed three costly turnovers. However, Kevin O’Connell’s club got a little help on Thanksgiving when the Packers surprised the Lions at Detroit. The Vikings own a 2-0 divisional record this season.
O’Connell’s club just needs to stay within shouting distance of the Lions. The teams face each other twice in the final three weeks. The Vikings have an off-week after Monday night’s game, then head to Las Vegas in Week 14.
It was the Texans’ biggest game since the 2019 season, when they last reached the playoffs. DeMeco Ryans’s club hosted the Jaguars with a chance to sweep the reigning AFC South champions. However, Houston had a problem getting to Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who picked apart Ryans’s defense for 364 yards and a score.
The Texans failed to record a sack and were gashed for numerous big pass plays. Still, Houston had the ball late in the game with a chance to tie or win, but some questionable decisions from C.J. Stroud proved costly in the end.
It would be a battle of teams that finished in last place in their respective divisions in 2022. Both the Browns and Broncos had already equaled their win total of last season when they clashed on Sunday. Cleveland’s vaunted defense held Denver to only 294 yards, but most of that came on the ground (169) as was the case a week earlier.
Both Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker saw action, the latter sacked four times. Walker also had one of the team’s three turnovers. It was a disappointing performance for a team very much in the postseason picture.
Doug Pederson’s team was in Houston looking to avenge a 20-point home loss to the Texans back in Week 3. Trevor Lawrence threw for 364 yards and his lone TD pass went to Calvin Ridley. Lawrence also ran for a score. There was one interception but the talented quarterback was not sacked. Jacksonville rolled up 445 total yards.
Still, the Jaguars struggled to put the Texans away. They owned a three-point fourth quarter lead and managed to get to C.J. Stroud when it counted most. Two of the team’s four sacks came with less than three minutes to play.
Dan Campbell’s team had a chance to put some pressure on the Eagles if they could complete a season sweep of the Packers on Thanksgiving. The Lions had few problems moving the football to the tune of 464 yards. However, Jared Goff had his problems hanging onto the rock. He lost all three of his fumbles, one of those returned for a TD.
The defense gave up 377 total yards. Green Bay’s Jordan Love threw for 268 yards and three scores. He wasn’t sacked and the Lions did not force a turnover. Detroit has allowed a combined 93 points in their last three games.
It was another sloppy outing for Mike McDaniel’s club on Friday afternoon against the woeful Jets at MetLife Stadium. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a pick-six late in the first half and then thew a second interception with two seconds. Tagovailoa then threw a second interception with just two seconds left in the quarter.
Jets’ quarterback Tim Boyle’s “Hail Mary” pass was picked off by Miami’s Jevon Holland and he returned it 99 yards for a score. Despite their sloppiness, McDaniel’s club held the Jets to 159 total yards and sacked Boyle seven times.
The Ravens would be in the prime time spotlight for the second straight week. John Harbaugh’s club had some extra time to prepare for the perplexing Chargers. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore offense was workmanlike, totaling 35 running plays and 34 passing plays. Jackson was sacked twice but the Ravens did not give up the ball.
Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers totaled more rushing yards (37) than receiving yards (25), but scored both on the ground and through the air. The Ravens’ defense came up with three sacks and totaled four takeaways in the win.
The last time the 49ers lost a divisional contest was the 2021 NFC Championship Game to the Rams at SoFi Stadium. A year ago, Kyle Shanahan’s team defeated the Seahawks three times. Make it four in a row for the NFC West leaders. In those contests, San Francisco has outscored Pete Carroll’s club by a combined 120-56 count.
Christian McCaffrey ran for 114 yards and two score. Led by Nick Bosa, the Niners’ defense sacked Geno Smith six times. San Francisco moves up three spots this week. Next Sunday is the NFC title game rematch with the Eagles.
The Cowboys have made it look easy at home this season. It was more of the same on Thanksgiving Day against the Commanders. Dallas is 5-0 at AT&T Stadium, scored 30-plus points in each game and won every contest by at least 20 points. Dak Prescott threw four TD passes, wasn’t sacked and Dallas played turnover-free football.
The highlight of the victory came with less than five minutes to play. Daron Bland set a new NFL single-season record with his fifth interception return for a touchdown. He picked off Sam Howell and raced 69 yards for the TD.
It was a short week and a road game for the reigning Super Bowl champions. Andy Reid’s team was looking to make it six straight wins over the rival Raiders. The Chiefs’ second-half scoring woes have been well-documented, having been blanked after intermission in their previous three games. However, that changed Sunday at Las Vegas.
The Raiders actually owned a 14-0 second-quarter lead before Kansas City outscored their hosts, 31-3, the rest of the way. Patrick Mahomes threw for 298 yards and two scores and led the Chiefs to 17 second-half points.
If Nick Sirainni’s team could survive the explosive Bills, Philadelphia would be ensured of its second straight 10-win season, something that the franchise hadn’t accomplished since 2013 and ’14. The league’s top-ranked run defense was gashed for the second straight week. Buffalo rolled up 173 yards on the ground and 505 yards of total offense.
However, Jalen Hurts overcame two turnovers and his team a 24-14 third-quarter deficit. Hurts threw for three scores and ran for two more, including the game-winner in overtime. The Eagles’ resiliency keeps them at No. 1.