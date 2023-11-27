2023 NFL power rankings, Week 13: Eagles hang onto the top spot for one more week
It took overtime in Philadelphia but the Birds won again. How much longer can they hold off the Chiefs, Cowboys and 49ers?
It was another sloppy outing for Mike McDaniel’s club on Friday afternoon against the woeful Jets at MetLife Stadium. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a pick-six late in the first half and then thew a second interception with two seconds. Tagovailoa then threw a second interception with just two seconds left in the quarter.
Jets’ quarterback Tim Boyle’s “Hail Mary” pass was picked off by Miami’s Jevon Holland and he returned it 99 yards for a score. Despite their sloppiness, McDaniel’s club held the Jets to 159 total yards and sacked Boyle seven times.
The Ravens would be in the prime time spotlight for the second straight week. John Harbaugh’s club had some extra time to prepare for the perplexing Chargers. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore offense was workmanlike, totaling 35 running plays and 34 passing plays. Jackson was sacked twice but the Ravens did not give up the ball.
Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers totaled more rushing yards (37) than receiving yards (25), but scored both on the ground and through the air. The Ravens’ defense came up with three sacks and totaled four takeaways in the win.
The last time the 49ers lost a divisional contest was the 2021 NFC Championship Game to the Rams at SoFi Stadium. A year ago, Kyle Shanahan’s team defeated the Seahawks three times. Make it four in a row for the NFC West leaders. In those contests, San Francisco has outscored Pete Carroll’s club by a combined 120-56 count.
Christian McCaffrey ran for 114 yards and two score. Led by Nick Bosa, the Niners’ defense sacked Geno Smith six times. San Francisco moves up three spots this week. Next Sunday is the NFC title game rematch with the Eagles.