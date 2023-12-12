2023 NFL power rankings, Week 15: Showdown in Big D is disastrous for Eagles
For the second straight Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles were blown out by one of their fellow NFC top dogs. That wasn’t the only lopsided loss by a playoff contender this week.
After winning their first two games under Antonio Pierce, the well-rested Raiders hosted the Vikings, who also didn’t play in Week 13. It was a rough afternoon for quarterback Aidan O’Connell and the Las Vegas offense. The team gained 202 total yards on 53 plays. O’Connell was sacked four times and the Raiders committed three turnovers.
Pierce’s defense gave up only 231 yards and sacked Vikings’ quarterback Josh Dobbs. However, the Raiders did not force a turnover, bent too much late in the game and gave up a field goal with only 1:57 remaining in the loss.
Not a lot has gone right for Brandon Staley’s team this season. The Bolts were hoping to come up with a second straight victory as they hosted the resurgent Broncos. Los Angeles had a rough afternoon protecting its quarterbacks, especially Justin Herbert. He was sacked four times while throwing for 96 yards and an interception.
Herbert suffered a fractured right index finger that certainly puts his status for Thursday's game at Las Vegas very much in doubt. It’s been that kind of year for the Chargers, whose eight losses exceed last season’s total.
If you got to MetLife Stadium late on Sunday, you didn’t miss much in the first half as the Jets hosted the Texans. In fact, the teams combined for 163 total yards and zero points. That would change in a hurry after intermission. In their first 12 games, New York totaled 120 points in the second half and OT. They scored 30 points on Sunday.
Zach Wilson had quite the afternoon. Despite being sacked four times and losing a fumble, the much-maligned pro threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Robert Saleh’s defense gave up a mere 135 yards of total offense.
With Geno Smith hobbled, Drew Lock got his first start of the season as the slumping Seahawks looked to snap a three-game losing streak. Pete Carroll’s club was more than competitive as his team owned a 10-7 second-quarter lead. Lock would throw for 269 yards and a pair of scores, but was intercepted twice and sacked four times.
Even though Seattle’s defense came up with two sacks of Brock Purdy and also forced a pair of turnovers, this unit was gashed for 527 total yards. The losing streak has reached four games for this 2022 playoff team.