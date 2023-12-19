2023 NFL power rankings, Week 16: Cowboys, Eagles loss is Ravens, Lions gain
Big losses for the Cowboys and Eagles have shaken up the top of our latest NFL Power Rankings, clearing the way for new contenders to emerge.
Pete Carroll’s club was hoping to end a four-game skid on Monday night at home against the reeling Eagles. It took some time but the team finally announced that Drew Lock would get the start in this crucial contest. The Seahawks gained only 90 total yards in the first half however they trailed by only seven points after two quarters of play.
Lock would throw for 208 yards. Seattle finished with only 297 yards of offense, but 92 of that came on the game-winning drive and concluded with Lock’s 29-yard TD pass to rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba with just 28 seconds to play.
The Falcons were coming off their first divisional loss of the season. The team had a chance to sweep the Panthers for the first time since 2019. It was a rainy afternoon in Charlotte and another dreary performance by the offense. Once again, the Falcons owned a late fourth-quarter lead only to let the opposition drive for the winning points.
Atlanta’s offense managed only 204 yards, and quarterback Desmond Ridder threw a critical interception with 7:35 to play. The Panthers owned the ball the rest of the game, marching 90 yards for the game-winning field goal.
With a chance to get back above the .500 mark, the Packers lost last Monday night on the road to the Giants. They were back home and took on the pesky Buccaneers. The defense had no answers for the Tampa passing game. It sacked Baker Mayfield five times and came up with a fumble recovery, but he threw for 381 yards and four scores.
Jordan Love carried the offensive load as the Packers ran for only 60 yards on 17 attempts. Love threw for 284 yards and two scores, but also lost a crucial fumble. Matt LaFleur’s club remains barely alive for a playoff spot.