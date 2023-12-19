2023 NFL power rankings, Week 16: Cowboys, Eagles loss is Ravens, Lions gain
Big losses for the Cowboys and Eagles have shaken up the top of our latest NFL Power Rankings, clearing the way for new contenders to emerge.
The reigning Super Bowl champions had dropped four of their previous six games before taking on the Patriots at Foxborough. The Chiefs got on the board first with a bit of trickery via Jerick McKinnon and Rashee Rice. Andy Reid’s team trailed 10-7 in the second but Kansas City scored the next 20 points to take control of the game.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 305 yards and two scores but also served up two more interceptions. The team owns a two-game lead over the Broncos in the AFC West and appears on its way to an eighth consecutive division title.
The struggling Lions’ defense was looking for a much better performance as they hosted the Broncos on Saturday night. Dan Campbell’s team did just that and for the first time in six games, held a team below 26 points. The club got a huge night from Jared Goff, who threw for 278 yards and five scores. The Lions played turnover-free football.
The team has won 10 games for the first time since finishing 11-5 in 2014. Campbell’s club travels to Minnesota this week and with a victory over the rival Vikings would secure the franchise’s first division title since 1993.
The Cowboys had already clinched a playoff berth when they took the field against the Bills in Orchard Park. Mike McCarthy’s team never knew what hit them. Dallas’ defense allowed touchdown drives of 75, 86 and 76 yards, respectively, in the first half. The Cowboys trailed 21-3 at intermission and it would get worse in the second half.
Dallas’ lone touchdown came with 2:48 to play. Dan Quinn’s defensive unit surrendered a whopping 266 on the ground. Dallas has now lost four games on the road and allowed 28-plus points in each one of those setbacks.