2023 NFL power rankings, Week 17: Ball-hawking Ravens flex their muscles on Christmas night
There's a new top dog in the NFL Power Rankings.
There is apparently still some life in Bill Belichick’s team as the New England Patriots were in Denver for a Christmas Eve prime-time showdown. It was a shaky first half for both clubs as the Broncos owned a 7-3 lead at intermission. Then things got a little crazy as Belichick’s club responded with 20 third-quarter points and appeared on its way.
Russell Wilson and the Broncos came roaring back, and with 2:53 to play the game was tied at 23-all. The Pats got the ball back and handed Denver a crippling loss. Christian Barmore had three of the five sacks of Wilson.
It wasn’t long ago that Mike Vrabel’s club was savoring a 28-27 Monday night upset of the Dolphins at Miami. Since then, the Tennessee Titans have dropped back-to-back home games to the Houston Texans (in overtime) and Seattle Seahawks, the latest a 20-17 setback. Derrick Henry ran for one score and threw a TD pass but it simply wasn’t enough.
The Titans have lost at least 10 games for the second straight year, the first time that’s happened since 2014 and ’15. Vrabel is 12-20 in his last 32 games. He amassed a 41-24 regular-season mark his first four years on the job.
When it was all said and done, Robert Saleh’s club would find a way to get its sixth victory of the season. However, the Jets made life difficult on themselves after a dominating first half. New York outgained Washington, 246-76, in the first half and owned a surprising 27-7 lead. Then things would get very interesting for the Green and White.
The Commanders would make a quarterback change and Jacoby Brissett would lead the team to 21 straight points and took a one-point fourth-quarter lead. Greg Zuerlein saved the Jets via a 54-yard kick with five seconds to play.
Entering this season, many felt that the addition of quarterback Derek Carr would complement one of the NFL’s best defensive units. However, the latter has not lived up to that kind of hype. Dennis Allen’s defense has been average, at best. On Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, the New Orleans Saints had no real answers for the Rams’ offense.
New Orleans gave up 244 total yards and 17 points in the first half, and another 214 yards and 13 points after intermission. Carr threw for 319 yards and three scores (1 interception), but it was far too little and much too late.