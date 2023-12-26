2023 NFL power rankings, Week 17: Ball-hawking Ravens flex their muscles on Christmas night
There's a new top dog in the NFL Power Rankings.
The rejuvenated Broncos hosted the Patriots on Sunday night. A victory would keep the team in the mix for a playoff berth and possibly a division title. Some crucial mistakes turned a 7-3 halftime advantage into a 23-7 deficit entering the fourth quarter. Russel Wilson overcame five sacks by the game’s end and rallied Sean Payton’s club.
Wilson not only threw a pair of touchdown passes but also managed two successful two-point conversions attempts. Unfortunately, the team could not prevent the Patriots from driving for the game-winning field goal.
Including last season’s lopsided playoff loss at Philadelphia, the New York Giants had dropped four straight games to the Eagles. This Christmas clash between the NFC East rivals had the makings of another lopsided affair as New York was down 20-3 at halftime. Brian Daboll’s special teams and defense sparked a turnaround in the third quarter.
Following a Saquon Barkley TD run, Adoree Jackson picked off Jalen Hurts and took it 76 yards for a score to narrow the deficit to 20-18. Tyrod Taylor replaced Tommy DeVito in the second half, but the Giants still fell short.
The Minnesota Vikings would get two shots at the Lions in the final three weeks of the season and on Sunday the teams met at Minnesota. Once again, Nick Mullens threw for plenty of yards (411) and connected with Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn for touchdowns. However, Minnesota’s non-existent ground attack managed 17 yards on 11 carries.
Unfortunately, Mullens also served up four interceptions, the last in the closing moments with his team down by just six points. The loss dropped the Vikings to 7-8, meaning they’ve lost twice as many games as they did in 2022.