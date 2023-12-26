2023 NFL power rankings, Week 17: Ball-hawking Ravens flex their muscles on Christmas night
There's a new top dog in the NFL Power Rankings.
The Las Vegas Raiders had more than a week to save their 63-point explosion against the Chargers. They were in Kansas City on Christmas afternoon to take on the rival Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and company had scored at least 28 points in their last 11 meetings with the Silver and Black. It would be a much different story this day at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas’ offense managed only 205 total yards, but for the second straight week the defense returned a pair of turnovers for touchdowns. The Raiders sacked Patrick Mahomes four times, while Zamir White ran for 145 yards.
The Jacksonville Jaguars were in the midst of a three-game losing streak and were at Tampa on Sunday. The slide continued on Sunday and Doug Pederson’s club was non-competitive against the NFC South leaders. It was another rough outing for Trevor Lawrence, who turned over the ball three more times, part of four turnovers by Pederson’s team.
Jacksonville didn’t get on the scoreboard until there were 50 seconds remaining in the third quarter and the club was down, 30-0. Fortunately for the troubled Jaguars, the other three teams in the AFC South also lost in Week 16.
Shane Steichen’s team was at Atlanta on Sunday looking for another road victory. Indianapolis took the opening possession of the game, marched 75 yards in 13 plays and took a 7-0 lead. Unfortunately for the Colts, it was pretty much all downhill from there as Steichen’s club was outscored, 29-3, for the remainder of the afternoon.
Colts’ quarterback Gardner Minshew threw for 201 yards, but he was sacked six times and served up one pick. Indianapolis’ defense surrendered 406 total yards, including 177 rushing, and failed to come up with a takeaway.