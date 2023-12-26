2023 NFL power rankings, Week 17: Ball-hawking Ravens flex their muscles on Christmas night
There's a new top dog in the NFL Power Rankings.
The Houston Texans could triple their win total from 2022 if they could knock off the visiting Browns. Case Keenum got another start in place of C.J. Stroud and it proved to be a long afternoon for the journeyman signal-caller. He was sacked three times and hit on just 11-of-17 passes for 62 yards and a pair of interceptions before being replaced.
Davis Mills erased a 36-7 fourth-quarter deficit with a pair of touchdown passes in less than two minutes. However, the damage was done. DeMeco Ryans’s defensive unit had no answers for Joe Flacco and Amari Cooper.
The Cincinnati Bengals were in Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon looking for their first divisional win of the season. Entering Week 16, only the Commanders had allowed more total yards than coordinator Lou Anarumo’s defensive unit. That would be a big factor as Cincinnati defenders had very few answers for one of the NFL’s worst offenses.
The reigning AFC North champions, who won’t repeat this year, gave up 24 points and 263 total yards in the first half alone. It was the second loss this season to the Steelers. The Bengals are 0-5 vs. divisional foes this season.
Mired in a three-game losing streak, Mike Tomlin turned to a third different starting quarterback this season as Mason Rudolph got the nod in the rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Pittsburgh Steelers exploded in the first half, and on the team’s second play from scrimmage, Rudolph connected with talented George Pickens for an 86-yard touchdown.
The Steelers did allow Bengals’ quarterback Jake Browning to throw for 335 yards and one score. They also sacked him three times and stole three of his passes. Finally, it was the most points scored by Tomlin’s team since 2021.