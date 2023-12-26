2023 NFL power rankings, Week 17: Ball-hawking Ravens flex their muscles on Christmas night
There's a new top dog in the NFL Power Rankings.
The Chicago Bears have split their last 10 games after a horrid 0-4 start. Matt Eberflus’ club could double its 2022 win total with a victory over the visiting Arizona Cardinals. Chicago got off to an impressive start as their balanced offense proved to be too much for Arizona’s shaky defensive unit. Eberflus’ improved team opened up a 21-0 second-quarter lead.
Khalil Herbert led a ground attack that rolled up 250 yards on 39 attempts, finishing with 112 yards and one score. Justin Fields threw for one TD (1 interception) and ran for another. The Bears are 6-5 in their last 11 outings.
The reeling Atlanta Falcons were at home against the much-improved Indianapolis Colts. This was arguably Atlanta’s most complete performance of the season. The team gave up a 75-yard TD drive on the opening possession of the game. The Falcons’ defense surrendered only 187 total yards the rest of the afternoon while giving up only a field goal.
A balanced Atlanta totaled 30 running plays (177 yards), 34 passing plays (229 yards), committed zero turnovers and scored on seven possessions – including five field goals by Younghoe Koo. The team still has playoff hopes.
The Packers were looking to avoid a third consecutive loss as they took on the Panthers in Carolina. Green Bay’s struggling defense almost cost the team a victory. Matt LaFleur’s offense had few problems moving the ball throughout the afternoon. Aaron Jones ran for 127 yards, and Jordan Love threw for 219 yards and two scores.
Ahead 30-16 early in the fourth quarter, Joe Barry’s defensive unit couldn’t protect the lead. The Packers gave up 394 total yards by game’s end. A 32-yard field goal by Anders Carlson with 19 seconds to play saved the team.