2023 NFL power rankings, Week 3: Cowboys roll, Cardinals fold, Commanders rally
Our Week 3 NFL power rankings have some surprising names at both the top and the bottom as the league's power structure takes shape.
The Dolphins have fared well against the Patriots recently. However, the team fell to Bill Belichick’s team at Foxborough in 2022. It was a Sunday night affair in New England and the Miami offense was almost perfectly balanced. The ‘Fins totaled 389 yards on 61 plays, running 30 times for 145 yards and totaling 31 pass plays.
Raheem Mostert ran 18 times for 121 yards and a pair of scores. The defense made amends by limiting the Pats to 88 yards rushing. The Dolphins have opened their season with two wins within the conference, both on the road.
The Cowboys humbled the rival Giants last week at MetLife Stadium. Dallas hosted the Jets on Sunday afternoon and their defense made another statement. Dallas sacked Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson three times and picked him off three times, part of four takeaways on the afternoon. The Cowboys limited New York to 215 total yards.
On the other side of the ball, Mike McCarthy’s team did not commit a turnover for the second time in as many games. Dak Prescott threw for 255 yards and two scores while the Cowboys’ ground attack rolled up 134 yards.
The 49ers were very impressive last Sunday at Pittsburgh. Kyle Shanahan’s club hit the road again, this time making a much shorter trip to SoFi Stadium. San Francisco entered the game having defeated the rival Rams in the clubs’ last eight regular-season encounters. The streak would continue but the Niners had to rally to get the victory.
Shanahan’s team trailed 17-10 in the second quarter. However, running back Christian McCaffrey had another big game, finishing with 116 yards and a TD on 20 carries. The Niners scored 30 points for the second straight week.