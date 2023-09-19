2023 NFL power rankings, Week 3: Cowboys roll, Cardinals fold, Commanders rally
Our Week 3 NFL power rankings have some surprising names at both the top and the bottom as the league's power structure takes shape.
Matt Eberflus’ squad took an 11-game losing streak into Raymond James Stadium to take on the Buccaneers. The Bears actually owned a 7-3 first-quarter lead thanks to a one-yard TD run by Justin Fields. The young quarterback also threw a TD pass but was sacked six times and served up two interceptions, the second returned for a score.
The bad numbers just keep adding up. During their current 12-game losing streak, Chicago has given up 396 points (33.0 points per game) and 44 offensive touchdowns. The Bears’ defense gave up 437 total yards in the loss.
The Raiders made their way to Orchard Park for the first time since 2017. Things looked promising when Josh McDaniels’ club took a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game via a Jimmy Garoppolo 16-yard TD pass to Davante Adams. Unfortunately for the Silver and Black, it was downhill for the club from there.
Garoppolo would also throw a pair of interceptions and lose a fumble. Meanwhile, Las Vegas failed to come up with a takeaway and gave up a whopping 450 total yards, including 183 yards on the ground in the lopsided loss.
The Vikings made their way to Philadelphia for the second consecutive year looking to avenge last season’s loss. Once again, Minnesota’s defense did not have a lot of answers for the Eagles’ attack. Coordinator Brian Flores’ unit allowed 430 total yards on 75 plays, including 259 yards on the ground.
While quarterback Kirk Cousins connected on 31-of-44 throws for 364 yards and four scores, two of those TD strikes to tight end T.J. Hockenson, he was one of four Vikings’ players to lose a fumble in the six-point setback.
Zac Taylor’s team managed only a field goal at Cleveland last week and now faced a second straight AFC North rival as they hosted the Ravens. The Bengals defeated Baltimore twice last season, including a playoff win at Cincinnati. However, Taylor’s defense didn’t have a lot of answers for a Ravens team that amassed 415 total yards on the day.
Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 222 yards and two scores but threw a crucial red zone interception in the third quarter. The Bengals are 0-2 for the second straight year, but this time both losses are within the division.