2023 NFL power rankings, Week 3: Cowboys roll, Cardinals fold, Commanders rally
Our Week 3 NFL power rankings have some surprising names at both the top and the bottom as the league's power structure takes shape.
The Patriots were looking to avoid the team’s first 0-2 start since 2001 They faced their division rivals from South Florida hoping to have some answers for Miami’s explosive offense. New England’s defensive unit wound up giving up too many big plays and wound up surrendering 389 total yards to the Dolphins, including 145 yards rushing.
It was a second straight week of too little, too late for the Pats. In their first two games, they have been outscored a combined 36-17 in the first three quarters, and have outscored the opposition 20-13 in the final 15 minutes.
Mike Tomlin’s team had an extra day to prepare for the Browns. The Steelers owned a 7-0 lead nine seconds into the game as Alex Highsmith returned a deflected pass from quarterback Deshaun Watson 30 yards for a score
Pittsburgh gained only 255 yards (55 rushing), 71 of those on a Kenny Pickett to George Pickens TD pass. The Steelers defense allowed 408 total yards but forced a total of four turnovers, with T.J. Watt retuning a Watson fumble 16 yards for a touchdown with 6:58 to play in what proved for the deciding points in this physical clash.
Brandon Staley’s team had no answers for Miami’s passing attack last Sunday. On Sunday, the Chargers would be without running back Austin Eckler as they took on the Titans at Nashville. The Bolts still managed to get off to a strong 11-0 start as the Tennessee defense had no answers for Justin Herbert and the Chargers’ passing attack.
The fourth-year quarterback threw for 305 yards and both of his touchdown passes were to veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen. Staley’s defensive unit would surrender 141 yards on the ground in the tough overtime setback.