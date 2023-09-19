2023 NFL power rankings, Week 3: Cowboys roll, Cardinals fold, Commanders rally
Our Week 3 NFL power rankings have some surprising names at both the top and the bottom as the league's power structure takes shape.
Mike Vrabel’s team played host to the Chargers on Sunday and quarterback Ryan Tannehill was looking to bounce back from a miserable performance at New Orleans. Tennessee rallied from an early 11-0 deficit and eventually wore down a suspect Los Angeles defense. Tannehill hit on 20-of-24 passes for 246 yards and one score.
The Titans would take a three-point lead with 2:22 but couldn’t stop the Chargers from marching 60 yards and sending the game into overtime. In the extra session, veteran Nick Folk hit the game-winning 41-yard field goal.
Pete Carroll’s team made its way to the Motor City for the second consecutive year looking to bounce back from a surprising home loss to the Rams. A season ago, the Seahawks and Lions combined for 93 points as Pete Carroll’s team survived for a three-point. On Sunday, it took overtime but Seattle came out on top once again.
Quarterback Geno Smith threw for 328 yards and both of his touchdown passes were to wide receiver Tyler Lockett. The second was a six-yard toss in overtime. Seattle gave up 418 total yards but forced three turnovers.
Brian Daboll’s team was embarrassed last Sunday night at home by the divisional rival Cowboys. Now the Giants made their way to Arizona looking for their first points of 2023. Big Blue played bad football and was down 20-0 at intermission and actually trailed by 21 points (28-7) with less than 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley led a furious rally with 24 straight points. Jones would throw for 321 yards and two TDs. Graham Gano’s 34-yard field goal with 19 seconds left capped off the comeback.