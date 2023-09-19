2023 NFL power rankings, Week 3: Cowboys roll, Cardinals fold, Commanders rally
Our Week 3 NFL power rankings have some surprising names at both the top and the bottom as the league's power structure takes shape.
It was supposed to be a rough year for Todd Bowles’ team, but 2023 got off to an interesting start as the team won at Minnesota. The Buccaneers hosted the struggling Bears on Sunday. For the second consecutive Sunday, the Bucs defeated an NFC North team and did it with an opportunistic defense and a potent pass rush.
Tampa’s pass rush sacked Justin Fields six times and intercepted him twice, the second pick returned four yards for a score by Shaq Barrett. Baker Mayfield threw for 317 yards and a score and the Bucs’ offense gained 437 yards.
It was a short week for a Buffalo team that comes off a Monday night overtime loss to the Jets. Quarterback Josh Allen hoped to make amends for a four-turnover outing in the Week 1 prime-time setback.
Sean McDermott’s club spotted the visiting Raiders an early 7-0 and outscored their guests 38-3 the rest of the way. The Bills’ offense ran 74 plays, gained 450 total yards, including 183 on the ground (123 by James Cook), and held the ball for 40:04. Allen threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Buffalo played turnover-free football
Arthur Smith’s team was home for the second straight Sunday looking for the team’s 2-0 start since 2017. The Falcons got off to a quick 3-0 lead but spent most of the afternoon trailing the visiting Packers.
Atlanta trailed 24-12 in the fourth quarter and scored 13 unanswered points. Led by rookie running back Bijan Robinson (124 yards), Smith’s team rolled up 211 yards on the ground. The Falcons (446) nearly doubled Green Bay (224) in total yards. The Falcons are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2017, their last playoff season.