2023 NFL power rankings, Week 3: Cowboys roll, Cardinals fold, Commanders rally
Our Week 3 NFL power rankings have some surprising names at both the top and the bottom as the league's power structure takes shape.
The reigning NFC champions weren’t particularly sharp last week at Foxborough but got the win. It was a short week and the Eagles hoped to play better against the visiting Vikings on Thursday night. Philadelphia dominated the Minnesota defense, running for 259 yards. D’Andre Swift led the way with 175 yards rushing and one score.
Quarterback Jalen Hurt had his ups and downs. He was sacked four times and threw an interception, but he threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the third quarter and finished the night with two rushing TDs.
The Ravens headed to the Queen City for the third time in their last four games (including playoffs) looking to open the season 2-0 for the third time in five years. John Harbaugh’s team drove 75 yards on 13 plays on the opening possession of the game and took a 7-0 lead. Baltimore would never trail in this divisional showdown.
Gus Edwards (62 yards), who scored the first TD of the game, was the leading rusher for a club that totaled 178 yards on the ground. Lamar Jackson threw for 237 yards and scores to Nelson Agholor and Mark Andrews.
The Chiefs traveled south to face the Jaguars as these 2022 playoff foes clashed again, this time at Jacksonville. Andy Reid’s team turned over the football three times in the first half but still owned a 7-3 lead at intermission.
The story here was Kansas City’s defense. In his first game of the season, defensive tackle Chris Jones certainly made his presence felt. He finished with two stops and 1.5 sacks while batting down a pass. The Chiefs limited Jacksonville to 74 yards rushing, sacked Trevor Lawrence four times and kept the Jaguars out of the end zone.