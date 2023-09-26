2023 NFL power rankings, Week 4: Stunning wins by Colts, Cardinals and (WOW) Dolphins
The list of unbeaten teams went from nine to three in just one week. Was there a change atop the latest NFL Power Rankings?
Nine teams entered Week 3 with 2-0 records. Conversely, the same number of clubs took the field this week with 0-2 marks. That included the Chargers, Vikings, and Bengals, all playoff participants in 2022.
Talk about upheaval? The bottom two teams from a week ago came up with victories. Meanwhile, two of the top five clubs came up short on the scoreboard. So, what will this latest version of the NFL Power Rankings look like after another week of action?
The winless Broncos made their way to South Florida for the first time since 2017. They returned to the Mile High City on the wrong end of one of the most lopsided results in recent memory. Denver scored 20 points and rolled up 363 total yards. Sean Payton’s team surrendered 10 offensive touchdowns (70 points) and 726 total yards.
In their last two outings, losses to the Commanders and Dolphins, the Broncos have allowed a combined 105 points and 14 offensive touchdowns. Denver is 0-3 for the third time in five seasons dating back to 2019.
The Bears took their 12-game losing streak on the road to take on the defending Super Bowl champions. Now make it 13 straight setbacks for the club. Matt Eberflus’ club was limited to 203 total yards. The Bears have been outscored a combined 437-247 in those losses and given up 30 or more points eight times in those 13 defeats.
More ugliness. Quarterback Justin Fields ran 11 times for 47 yards and completed 50 percent of his passes (11-of-22) for 99 yards. He was sacked three times and committed one of the team’s two turnovers in the 31-point loss.
The Panthers were the only team to lose a game in the NFC South entering Week 3. With Bryce Young sidelined, quarterback Andy Dalton got the start at Seattle. He hit on 34-of-58 throws for 361 yards and two TDs. Frank Reich’s club owned a 13-9 second-quarter lead, but the Seahawks outscored Carolina, 28-17, the rest of the way.
The Panthers managed just 44 yards rushing on 14 attempts, 13 yards on five carries in the second half. Carolina’s defense gave up 146 yards rushing and 425 total yards by game’s end. Every team in the NFC South lost in Week 3.
Mistakes had been costly for Kevin O’Connell’s team during its 0-2 start. The Vikings hosted the equally winless Chargers on Sunday. Speaking of equal, both of these clubs finished the afternoon with 475 total yards of offense. The defending NFC North champions, who are 0-3 after a 13-4 finish in 2022, struggled on third down (4-of-14).
The Vikings gave up the football twice, giving O’Connell’s club nine turnovers in three games. Kirk Cousins threw for 367 yards and three scores, but a potential go-ahead touchdown pass wound up in the hands of the Chargers’ defense.