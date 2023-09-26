2023 NFL power rankings, Week 4: Stunning wins by Colts, Cardinals and (WOW) Dolphins
The list of unbeaten teams went from nine to three in just one week. Was there a change atop the latest NFL Power Rankings?
The story in Kansas City so far this season has been improved play of the defense. The team hosted the Chicago Bears on Sunday and it was ugly early. Andy Reid’s club owned a 34-0 lead at intermission and owned a 312-85 advantage in total yards. All told, Steve Spagnuolo’s improving defensive unit forced a pair of first-half turnovers.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished the game with 272 yards through the air and three scores but sat for much of the second half. The 41 points by Reid’s team was 14 more than the Chiefs managed in their first two games.
The Dolphins looked for their third consecutive 3-0 start as they took on the winless Broncos. Mike McDaniel’s club was up 14-0 midway through the first quarter and 35-13 at intermission. They added another 35 points in the second half. Miami finished with 70 points (tied for second all-time) and 726 total yards (second in NFL history).
Rookie running back De’Von Achane ran for 203 yards and two scores and also caught a pair of touchdown passes. Raheem Mostert also scored four total TDs. Tua Tagovailoa hit on 23-of-26 passes, four for scores. Simply amazing.
Call them “30 Something!” Talk about consistency? Kyle Shanahan’s team scored exactly 30 points in as many games as the 49ers toyed with the visiting Giants on Thursday night. Running back Christian McCaffrey continued his excellent start this season, finishing with more than half (85) of San Francisco’s 141 yards on the ground.
McCaffrey with 119 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown. Brock Purdy threw for 310 yards and two scores, one of those to Deebo Samuel, who finished with 129 receiving yards. The Giants’ offense totaled just 150 yards.