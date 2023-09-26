2023 NFL power rankings, Week 4: Stunning wins by Colts, Cardinals and (WOW) Dolphins
The list of unbeaten teams went from nine to three in just one week. Was there a change atop the latest NFL Power Rankings?
The Titans rallied to beat the Chargers in overtime a week ago in Nashville. Mike Vrabel’s team headed to Cleveland looking for some success against the Browns’ defense. For the second time in three games, Tennessee failed to reach the opposing end zone. This time around, the Titans’ offense was limited to 94 yards on 45 plays.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill barely completed half of his passes (13-of-25). He threw for only 104 yards and was sacked five times. The Tennessee ground attack was limited to a disappointing 26 yards on only 15 attempts.
DeMeco Ryans was looking for his first victory as an NFL head coach as he and his team traveled to Jacksonville. Make it six consecutive road wins (5 at Jacksonville, 1 at London) in this series for the Texans dating back to 2018. Houston played turnover-free football and came up with its share of big plays on offense and special teams.
Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 280 yards and two scores and was not sacked, this after being dropped 11 times in the first two games. Fullback Andrew Beck returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score in the third quarter.
The Rams were on the road for the second time in three weeks and took on the Bengals in a rematch of Super Bowl LVI. Both of these teams struggled offensively and each was limited to just one touchdown apiece. Sean McVay’s club totaled only 292 yards and was a miserable 1-of-11 on third-down conversion attempts.
Matthew Stafford found Tutu Atwell for a one-yard score with 1:03 to play for the Rams’ lone TD of the evening. Meanwhile, he threw for 269 yards, was sacked six times and served up a pair of interceptions in the loss.
Las Vegas was overwhelmed last week at Buffalo. The Raiders hosted the Steelers in a prime-time affair. Josh McDaniels’ team got on the board first as Jimmy Garoppolo found Davante Adams for a 32-yard score in the first quarter. However, Pittsburgh would respond with 23 consecutive points and Las Vegas trailed by 16 points.
McDaniels’ club rallied behind Garoppolo and Adams. The former threw for 324 yards on the night and Adams finished with 13 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns. However, the Steelers also stole three of Garoppolo’s passes.