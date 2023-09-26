2023 NFL power rankings, Week 4: Stunning wins by Colts, Cardinals and (WOW) Dolphins
The list of unbeaten teams went from nine to three in just one week. Was there a change atop the latest NFL Power Rankings?
The Jaguars were humbled at home last week by the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs. They were back on their own turf again hosting the division rival Texans. Unfortunately for the defending AFC South champions, they once again took it on the chinstrap and it was another sloppy effort from Trevor Lawrence and company.
Doug Pederson’s team amassed 404 total yards but gave up the football twice. The Jacksonville defense failed to sack Texans’ rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud or come up with a takeaway. A stunning flat effort from the Jaguars.
Off to a 0-2 start for the second consecutive year, the Bengals hosted the Rams on Monday night in a rematch of Super Bowl LVI. Quarterback Joe Burrow was still nursing that calf injury, but still managed to complete 26 of his 49 passes for 259 yards with one interception. Wideout Ja’Marr Chase totaled 12 receptions for 141 yards.
Running back Joe Mixon ran for 65 yards and scored Cincinnati’s only touchdown of the night. The Bengals’ defense limited Sean McVay’s team to 292 yards, sacked Matthew Stafford six times and picked him off twice.
The winless Cardinals faced an NFC East for the third time in as many games and as they hosted the Dallas Cowboys. One week earlier, Jonathan Gannon’s club scored the first 20 points of the game and wound up falling to the Giants, 31-28. On Sunday, the Cards owned a 9-0 lead midway through the first quarter and never gave it up.
Led by running backs James Conner (98 yards, 1 TD) and Rondale Moore (54 yards, 1 TD) and quarterback Josh Dobbs (55), Arizona ran for 222 yards. Gannon’s team put 28 points on the board for the second consecutive week.