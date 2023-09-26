2023 NFL power rankings, Week 4: Stunning wins by Colts, Cardinals and (WOW) Dolphins
The list of unbeaten teams went from nine to three in just one week. Was there a change atop the latest NFL Power Rankings?
The Packers were home for the first time in 2023 and hosted the unbeaten Saints. Down 17-0 early in the fourth quarter, quarterback Jordan Love and the Green Bay offense finally woke up and rallied for 18 unanswered points.
Anders Carlson got the team on the board with a 38-yard field goal with 11 minutes to play. Love ran for a one-yard score less than five minutes later and found Samori Toure for the two-point conversion. With 2:56 to play, Love connected with Romeo Doubs for an eight-yard touchdown and Carlson’s PAT capped off an 80-yard drive.
Pete Carroll’s team looked to build off last week’s overtime comeback victory at Detroit. They hosted the winless Panthers, who were starting Andy Dalton at quarterback. The Seahawks started slow and trailed 13-12 at the half, settling for four field goals by Jason Myers. Things would change dramatically for Carroll’s club after intermission.
Seattle scored 25 second-half points and emerged with a 17-point fourth-quarter lead before the Panthers tacked on a late touchdown. It marked the second consecutive week Seattle totaled 37 points, this week in regulation.
Off to their best start since 2017, the Falcons hit the road for the first time this season and took on the Lions. It proved to be a rough afternoon for second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder. He didn’t throw a TD pass or an interception. However, he threw for only 201 yards (21-of-38), was sacked seven times and lost a fumble.
Atlanta’s pass rush was kept in check by the Lions’ offensive front. The Falcons allowed 358 total yards and while they picked off Jared Goff once, they failed to sack him once. Arthur Smith’s club ran for only 44 yards in the loss.