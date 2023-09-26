2023 NFL power rankings, Week 4: Stunning wins by Colts, Cardinals and (WOW) Dolphins
The list of unbeaten teams went from nine to three in just one week. Was there a change atop the latest NFL Power Rankings?
Off a frustrating overtime loss at home to the Seahawks, the Lions welcomed the unbeaten Falcons to Detroit on Sunday. Aaron Glenn’s defensive unit had a rough second half in the setback to Seattle. However, Dan Campbell’s squad made amends vs. Atlanta and held Arthur Smith’s team to a mere 183 total yards and a pair of field goals.
The Lions’ offensive line stood out in the 14-point victory. A balanced attack saw Campbell’s team total 31 running plays and 33 passing plays. The result was 358 total yards (115 rushing) while Jared Goff was not sacked.
The Browns were coming off a mistake-prone Monday night loss to the Steelers and hosted the Tennessee Titans. For the second time in three games, Jim Schwartz’s defensive unit did not allow a touchdown and limited an opponent to three points. Cleveland’s defense allowed only 94 total yards, including only 26 in the second half.
Defensive end Myles Garrett finished with 3.5 of his team’s five sacks of Ryan Tannehill and also forced a fumble of the Titans’ quarterback. In three games this season, the Browns have allowed 32 points and one offensive touchdown.
The Cowboys lost star cornerback Trevon Diggs for the rest of the season late last week. Mike McCarthy’s team was in Arizona on Sunday looking to remain unbeaten. A funny thing happened to a team that has won its first two games by a combined 70-10 score. Dan Quinn’s defensive unit had no answers for the Cardinals’ ground game.
Quinn’s defense was scorched for 222 yards rushing on 30 attempts, a disturbing 7.4 yards per play. After allowing a combined 386 total yards in the wins over the Giants and Jets, Dallas gave up 400 yards of offense on Sunday.