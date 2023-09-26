2023 NFL power rankings, Week 4: Stunning wins by Colts, Cardinals and (WOW) Dolphins
The list of unbeaten teams went from nine to three in just one week. Was there a change atop the latest NFL Power Rankings?
The 2-0 Ravens, beset with injuries, welcomed the Colts to Baltimore as John Harbaugh’s club looked to stay undefeated. They certainly did enough to win but also made some key mistakes. Lamar Jackson ran for 101 yards and two scores and also threw for 202 yards. He was also sacked four times and lost one of his two fumbles.
Baltimore’s defense couldn’t take advantage of Colts’ backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, who was sacked five times. The Ravens allowed 139 yards rushing and a modest 327 yards of offense but failed to force a turnover.
Buffalo’s offense was humming last week against the Raiders. Sean McDermott’s squad hit the road and took on the Commanders. The Bills’ attack picked up where it left off vs. Las Vegas, finishing with 386 total yards. Josh Allen threw for one score and ran for another and did throw an interception. Meanwhile, Allen was not sacked.
The real difference was a Buffalo defense that forced five turnovers. All told, McDermott’s team sacked Commanders’ quarterback Sam Howell nine times and picked him off four times, returning one for a touchdown.
The Eagles had been a bit sporadic in the first two weeks but have still managed a pair of wins. That was once again the case Monday night at Tampa as the Birds came away with a double-digit victory over the Buccaneers. However, Nick Sirianni’s club wasn’t super sharp despite a big disparity when it came to the final statistics.
Philadelphia outgained the Bucs by nearly 300 yards (472-174). D’Andre Swift was huge for the second straight week, running for 130 yards. Jalen Hurts threw for one score and ran for another but was picked off twice.