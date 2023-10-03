2023 NFL power rankings, Week 5: Bills, Cowboys sizzle; Steelers, Patriots fizzle
Four weeks into the season and the only two unbeaten teams are the two clubs that met in last season’s NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the losing continues in the Windy City.
Patrick Mahomes and company made their way to MetLife Stadium for a Sunday night tilt with the defensive-minded Jets. Andy Reid’s team got off to a blistering start as Isaiah Pacheco (48-yard run) and tight end Noah Gray (34-yard reception) scored first-quarter touchdowns as the team opened up a 17-0 lead in the first quarter.
Mahomes also threw a pair of second-quarter interceptions and the momentum changed. The Jets would forge a 20-all tie in the third quarter. Harrison Butker’s 26-yard field goal was the eventual difference in a narrow escape.
Sean McDermott’s team hosted the unbeaten Dolphins on Sunday looking for their third consecutive victory. After totaling 38 and 37 points, respectively, in wins over the Raiders, the Bills topped those totals thanks to 414 total yards of offense and a big afternoon from the combination of quarterback Josh Allen and wideout Stefon Diggs.
Buffalo’s strong-armed quarterback threw for 320 yards and four scores, three of those TD strikes to Diggs. Allen ran for an 11-yard touchdown. McDermott’s club owned a 31-14 lead at halftime on the way to a 28-point win.
Kyle Shanahan’s talented club clashed with its second divisional rival in three games as they hosted the improved Cardinals. It was another big showing for running back Christian McCaffrey, who ran for 104 yards and four touchdowns on just 20 carries. He also led the club with seven receptions, good for 71 yards and a fifth TD.
Brock Purdy missed on only one pass (20-of-21), throwing for 283 yards. The 49ers won their 14th straight regular-season games dating back to Week 8 of 2022, and have scored at least 30 points in seven consecutive contests.