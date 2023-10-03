2023 NFL power rankings, Week 5: Bills, Cowboys sizzle; Steelers, Patriots fizzle
Four weeks into the season and the only two unbeaten teams are the two clubs that met in last season’s NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the losing continues in the Windy City.
The Patriots were on the road for the second consecutive week and faced their second NFC East opponent of the season when they visited Dallas. The teams traded first-quarter field goals but the rest of the afternoon belonged to the Cowboys, who returned two of quarterback Mac Jones’ three turnovers in the game for touchdowns.
New England was limited to 53 yards on the ground. Jones threw a pair of interceptions and would give way to backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots finished with just 253 total yards, including only 53 yards on the ground.
The Steelers were on the road for the second straight Sunday and battled the Texans at Houston. Unfortunately for Mike Tomlin’s squad, his team didn’t put up much of a fight. Matt Canada’s offense gained only 53 yards in the first half. Struggling quarterback Kenny Pickett went down late in the game after being sacked for the third time.
Pittsburgh’s defense was also a no-show. Houston rolled up 451 yards, C.J. Stroud was not sacked and the Steelers had zero takeaways. In losses to the 49ers and Texans, Tomlin’s club has been blasted by a combined 60-13 score.
The Silver and Black were at SoFi Stadium to take on the rival Chargers. Rookie Aiden O’Connell got the start for Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) and he had his ups and downs. He was sacked a total of seven times. O’Connell threw for 238 yards and lost two fumbles. With a chance to tie the score, he threw a fourth-quarter interception.
Josh McDaniels’ team has dropped three straight games after a Week 1 win at Denver. The Raiders have been held to fewer than 20 points in each of their first four contests. Las Vegas has forced one turnover in four contests.
Jonathan Gannon’s team played its first divisional foe of 2023 as the Cardinals were in San Francisco. The Cards have played solid football despite their 1-3 record. Arizona’s offense amassed 362 total yards. Down 21-3 in the second quarter, a pair of Josh Dobbs TD passes to rookie Michael Wilson narrowed the deficit to five points.
In the end, San Francisco’s balanced attack was too much for Gannon’s club. The defense gave up 395 total yards, 124 of that on the ground. Dobbs finished the afternoon with 265 passing yards and also ran for 48 yards.