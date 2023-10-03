2023 NFL power rankings, Week 5: Bills, Cowboys sizzle; Steelers, Patriots fizzle
Four weeks into the season and the only two unbeaten teams are the two clubs that met in last season’s NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the losing continues in the Windy City.
The struggling Giants had a few extra days to prepare for their third consecutive NFC West foe as they hosted the Seahawks on Monday night. The woes continued for Brian Daboll’s team, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The team finished with 248 total yards on 74 plays (3.4 average) and had as many turnovers as points (3).
Quarterback Daniel Jones had all of those miscues and one of his two interceptions was returned 97 yards for a score by Seattle rookie Devon Witherspoon. The Giants gave up 11 sacks, 10 at the expense of their quarterback.
The perplexing Jaguars were in London at played host to the Falcons. Doug Pederson’s team had dropped their previous two games but got back in the win column thanks to an opportunistic defense that harassed Atlanta’s second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder into three turnovers, including a pair of first-half interceptions.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sacked only twice and Pederson’s club did not give up the football. The Jaguars’ signal-caller threw for 207 yards and one score. Every team in the AFC South currently owns a 2-2 record.
Kevin O’Connell’s club was in Charlotte as both the Vikings and Panthers were looking for their first victory of 2023. Things didn’t start out well for the Purple Gang as quarterback Kirk Cousins served up an early interception that was returned 99 yards for a touchdown. O’Connell’s team was down 10-0 one play into the second quarter.
Cousins would throw a second interception in the first half and finished with just 139 yards passing. He also found Justin Jefferson twice for TDs. Defensive end D.J. Wonnum returned a Bryce Young fumble 51 yards for a score.