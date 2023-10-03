2023 NFL power rankings, Week 5: Bills, Cowboys sizzle; Steelers, Patriots fizzle
Four weeks into the season and the only two unbeaten teams are the two clubs that met in last season’s NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the losing continues in the Windy City.
Mike Vrabel’s team failed to score a touchdown in two of their first three games. They hosted the struggling Bengals and spotted the defending AFC North champions an early 3-0 lead on the game’s first possession. That would be the end of the scoring for Cincinnati as the Tennessee defense allowed 211 total yards on the day.
Titans’ running back Derrick Henry came up big. He totaled 22 carries for 122 yards, 29 of those on a second-quarter touchdown run. He also threw a two-yard scoring pass to tight end Josh Whyle later in the quarter.
The Jets had dropped two straight entering Sunday night’s tilt with the reigning Super Bowl champions. Robert Saleh’s club dug itself an early 17-0 hole but things would soon change. The Jets’ defense picked off Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes twice in the second quarter and New York trailed only 20-12 at intermission.
Zach Wilson did lose a fumble but his second TD pass of the game (to Allen Lazard) and two-point conversion run tied the game in the third quarter. Mahomes and company managed a fourth-quarter field goal for the win.
It was a short week for the Rams, who clashed with the Colts at Indianapolis on Sunday. Kyren Williams ran for a pair of first-quarter touchdowns and kicker Matt Gay had an interesting game. He connected for three field goals (40, 54 and 51 yards) and missed two others (46 and 48 yards). The Rams owned a 23-0 third-quarter lead.
The Colts came all the way back and forced overtime. Quarterback Matthew Stafford finished the game with 319 yards and was picked off once. His lone touchdown pass of the game came in OT, a 22-yard strike to Puka Nucua.