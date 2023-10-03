2023 NFL power rankings, Week 5: Bills, Cowboys sizzle; Steelers, Patriots fizzle
Four weeks into the season and the only two unbeaten teams are the two clubs that met in last season’s NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the losing continues in the Windy City.
What a turnaround. After falling to the Ravens and Colts, each loss by double digits, the Texans have rebounded to defeat the Jaguars (37-17) and Steelers (30-6) by a combined 67-23 score. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud was sacked 11 times the first two weeks but both Jacksonville and Pittsburgh failed to drop him the past two outings.
DeMeco Ryans’ team owned a 16-0 halftime advantage and outgained their guests, 271-53, over that span. Pittsburgh’s had no answers for Stroud or rookie Nico Collins, who caught seven passes for 168 yards and two TDs.
The Commanders were back in Philadelphia, where a year ago they handed the Eagles their first loss of 2022 (after an 8-0 start). Ron Rivera’s team was humbled at home the previous week by the Bills. However, this would be a much different story as Washington owned a 17-7 second-quarter lead before the Eagles came all the way back.
Down 24-17 and 31-24, the Commanders responded with tying scores. They sent the game into overtime on the final play of regulation when Sam Howell found Jahan Dotson for a 10-yard TD. Rivera’s team succumbed in OT.
The Colts followed up an opening-week loss to Jacksonville with wins over the Texans and Ravens. They played host to the Rams and rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was back at the controls. However, Rams’ running back Kyren Williams scored a pair of first-quarter TDs and Sean McVay’s team built a 23-0 third-quarter lead.
Richardson and the Colts responded with three straight TDs, two through the air and the other a Richardson run. There were also a pair of two-point conversions. However, Shane Steichen’s team never saw the ball in overtime.