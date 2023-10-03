2023 NFL power rankings, Week 5: Bills, Cowboys sizzle; Steelers, Patriots fizzle
Four weeks into the season and the only two unbeaten teams are the two clubs that met in last season’s NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the losing continues in the Windy City.
Dennis Allen’s club faced its second divisional game in three weeks as the Saints hosted the Buccaneers. Derek Carr, injured last week in the loss to the Packers, wound up getting the start after all but he and the offense weren’t very effective. New Orleans gained only 197 total yards on 61 plays and settled for three field goals.
Carr completed 23-of-37 passes but for only 127 yards. Running back Alvin Kamara touched the ball 24 times and gained a mere 84 yards from scrimmage. The Saints were just 5-of-14 on third-down conversions for the game.
The Packers were at home for the second straight week and took on the Lions on a Thursday night. Green Bay opened the scoring with a first-quarter field goal, but trailed 27-3 at intermission. Joe Barry’s defense gave up 284 total yards in the first half. Meanwhile, Matt LaFleur’s club gained an embarrassing 23 yards on 22 offensive plays.
The Pack outscored their guests, 17-7, in the final two quarters but it was far too little and too late. Green Bay dropped its fourth consecutive game in this NFC North rivalry dating back to the clubs’ second meeting in 2021.
The Browns were at home for the third time in four games as they took on their third divisional opponent of the season. Kevin Stefanski’s club would be without quarterback Deshaun Watson, so enter rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The fifth-round pick from UCLA suffered through a forgettable afternoon against the Baltimore defense.
The former Bruin barely completed 50 percent of his passes (19-of-36) and for only 121 yards. He was sacked four times and was picked off by three different Ravens. Stefanski’s offense gained only 166 yards on 65 plays.