2023 NFL power rankings, Week 5: Bills, Cowboys sizzle; Steelers, Patriots fizzle
Four weeks into the season and the only two unbeaten teams are the two clubs that met in last season’s NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the losing continues in the Windy City.
The Falcons were coming off their first loss of the season. This week, the team traveled to London to take on the Jaguars. Rookie Bijan Robinson ran for 105 yards on just 14 carries. Desmond Ridder found Drake London for the team’s lone touchdown. Ridder was also sacked four times and committed all three of the team’s turnovers.
Atlanta’s defense limited the defending AFC South champions to 300 total yards. The Falcons came up with only two sacks of Trevor Lawrence and zero takeaways. Atlanta has combined for just 13 points in the last two weeks.
Brandon Staley’s club got its first victory of the year in Week 3 and looked to even its record when it hosted the Raiders. The Chargers took control of the game before halftime after the teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter. The Bolts ran for 155 yards and Justin Herbert had one TD pass and two more scores via the ground.
Staley’s team didn’t score in the second half. Los Angeles’ defense came up big on the day. Khalil Mack finished the game with 10 tackles, six of the team’s seven sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. The Bolts forced three turnovers.
Pete Carroll’s club was at MetLife Stadium for a Monday night clash with the Giants. The Seahawks came into the game having scored 37 points in back-to-back wins over the Lions and Panthers. This time, it was Seattle’s defense that dominated the game. It held the Giants to 248 total yards, amassed 11 sacks and forced three turnovers.
Rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon had quite the night. He totaled seven tackles, two sacks and returned a Daniel Jones interception 97 yards for a score. Four different players finished the game with a pair of QB traps.