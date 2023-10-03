2023 NFL power rankings, Week 5: Bills, Cowboys sizzle; Steelers, Patriots fizzle
Four weeks into the season and the only two unbeaten teams are the two clubs that met in last season’s NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the losing continues in the Windy City.
The Buccaneers took on the Saints in the Big Easy. Todd Bowles’ team spotted their hosts a 3-0 first-quarter lead before Baker Mayfield threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter to tight end Cade Otton (4 yards) and rookie wide receiver Trey Palmer (1 yard). Mayfield finished with 246 yards and three scores (1 interception).
Tampa Bay’s defense stifled the Saints. Bowles’ team limited New Orleans to 197 total yards and came away with three takeaways. Antoine Winfield finished with nine stops, one sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Dan Campbell’s team made its way to Lambeau Field for a prime-time clash with the Packers. The Lions made it look easy. After spotting Green Bay a field goal (after a Jared Goff interception), Detroit responded with 27 straight points and owned a 24-point lead at the half. The Lions outgained the Pack, 284-23, in the first two quarters.
Campbell’s club finished with 401 total yards. Montgomery ran for 121 yards and three touchdowns as the Lions rushed for 211 yards. Detroit’s defense picked off Green Bay’s Jordan Love twice and sacked him five times.
On Sunday, Mike McCarthy’s team looked like the club that overwhelmed both the Giants and Jets the first two weeks. Dallas got an 11-yard fumble return for a score from linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. Defensive back Daron Bland returned a Mac Jones’ interception 54 yards for a touchdown with less than a minute left in the first half.
Dallas rolled up 377 total yards and played turnover-free football. In three wins this season, the Cowboys have outscored the opposition a combined 108-13. However, McCarthy’s club fell at Arizona in Week 3, 28-16.