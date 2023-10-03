2023 NFL power rankings, Week 5: Bills, Cowboys sizzle; Steelers, Patriots fizzle
Four weeks into the season and the only two unbeaten teams are the two clubs that met in last season’s NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the losing continues in the Windy City.
The Ravens were surprised at home last week by the Colts in overtime. They were in Cleveland to take on the improved Browns and their fearsome defense. John Harbaugh’s club gained 296 total yards, including 131 rushing. Lamar Jackson overcame one turnover and ran for two scores and threw a pair of TD passes to Mark Andrews.
Baltimore’s defensive unit took full advantage of Browns’ rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. It limited the Browns to 166 total yards, sacked the young signal-caller four times and stole three of his passes.
The Dolphins were looking to open 4-0 for the first time since 1995 when they squared off against the Bills at Orchard Park. Including last year’s wild card setback, Miami had dropped seven straight games at Buffalo dating back to 2017. That streak of misfortune would continue as Mike McDaniel’s club was overwhelmed on Sunday.
Less than three minutes into the second quarter, these teams were tied at 14-all. The Dolphins were outscored 34-6 the rest of the afternoon. Tua Tagovailoa was sacked four times and had one of the team’s two turnovers.
The Eagles were looking to avoid a second consecutive home loss to the Commanders. Nick Sirianni’s team trailed 17-7 in the second quarter but responded with 17 consecutive points and owned a 24-17 edge early in the fourth quarter. Washington tied the game moments later. The teams traded touchdowns in the final 1:43 of regulation.
The Commanders got the ball first in overtime but went three-and-out. Jalen Hurts wound up throwing for 319 yards on the day and both of his scores went to A.J. Brown. Jake Elliott’s hit the game-winning 54-yard field goal.