2023 NFL power rankings, Week 6: Bears break into win column, Patriots broken
There’s only one winless team in the NFL after five weeks of play. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers continue to have their way with every opponent.
Although there were far fewer lopsided results in Week 5, there was only the second shutout of the season. The AFC got the best of the NFC in four of the six head-to-head meetings between their teams. As usual, it was a down-to-the-wire affair between the Ravens and Steelers.
Once again, there has been a few changes near the top of the NFL Power Rankings. Three of the top seven clubs from a week ago took it on the chin on Sunday. However, the team that has owned the number-one spot from the start continues its impressive season.
Frank Reich was still looking for his head coaching victory with the Panthers as the team battled the explosive Lions in the Motor City. A season ago, Carolina embarrassed Detroit with a devastating running game that rolled up 320 yards. On Sunday afternoon, Reich’s team was limited to 99 yards rushing and committed three turnovers.
The Panthers would find themselves down 28-7 and would make the final score somewhat respectable. Bryce Young threw for three scores and was picked off twice. Carolina gave up 159 yards on the ground.
It was an afternoon that saw the team not only fail to score a touchdown for the second straight week, there were no points at all for Bill Belichick’s club. The Patriots ran 51 plays and gained 156 total yards. Quarterback Mac Jones committed all three of the team’s turnovers, the first of his two picks returned for a score in the first quarter.
Since defeating the New York Jets in Week 3 for their only victory of the season, the struggling Patriots have lost two straight games to the Dallas Cowboys (38-3) and Saints (34-0) by a combined 72-3 score. Incredible.
Sean Payton’s team comes off its first victory of 2023. The Broncos were back at home and took on the Jets and former Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett, New York’s offensive coordinator. The story for the Broncos remained the same. Sloppy offensive play (3 turnovers) and a defensive unit that is ranked dead last in the league.
The Broncos were pounded for 234 yards on the ground and 407 total yards. Payton’s team trailed 24-21 late in the game but quarterback Russell Wilson was sacked and his fumble was returned 39 yards for a touchdown.
Brian Daboll’s squad was coming off a short week and in Miami for a clash with the explosive Dolphins. For the third time this season, the team’s offense failed to come up with a TD. Quarterbacks Daniel Jones (6) and Tyrod Taylor (1) were sacked a combined seven times. Meanwhile, the defense allowed a combined 524 total yards.
Also, the Giants’ offensive unit still hasn’t scored a first-half touchdown in five games this season. New York’s lone trip to the end zone on Sunday came courtesy of a 102-yard interception return by safety Jason Pinnock.