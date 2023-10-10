2023 NFL power rankings, Week 6: Bears break into win column, Patriots broken
There’s only one winless team in the NFL after five weeks of play. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers continue to have their way with every opponent.
The last time Matt Eberflus’ team won a game was on a Monday night at Foxborough in Week 7 of 2022. The Bears had reeled off 14 straight losses as they headed into Washington for a Thursday night affair with the Commanders.
Chicago owned a 10-0 lead and outgained Washington, 199-12, after one quarter. That advantage swelled to 27-3 at intermission. The Bears’ offense finished the evening with 451 total yards. Justin Fields threw for 282 yards and four scores, with wideout D.J. Moore finishing with eight catches for 230 yards and three TDs in the win.
It was another frustrating afternoon for the defending NFC North champions, who have now lost as many regular-season games as they did in 2022. The latest was against the defending Super Bowl champions, who played turnover-free football while Kevin O’Connell’s team raised its giveaway total this season to an even dozen.
Things only got worse for the Purple Gang. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that wide receiver Justin Jefferson is headed to injured reserve. The Vikings are already three games behind the first-place Detroit Lions.
Josh McDaniels’ club was looking to snap a three-game losing streak when it hosted the Packers on Monday night. Four games into 2023 and the Raiders had yet to score at least 20 points in any contest. Unfortunately, that streak could continue in front of the home folks. However, it didn’t stop the club from coming up with a victory.
Jimmy Garoppolo overcame three sacks and another interception (his seventh in 2023). He threw for 208 yards and a score to Jakobi Meyers, while 2022 NFL rushing champion Josh Jacobs ran for a season-high 69 yards (1 TD).
Despite a sub-.500 record, Jonathan Gannon’s club has played very respectable football. The Cardinals were back home and faced the struggling Bengals on Sunday. Down 10-0 after one quarter of play, Josh Dobbs connected for scores with “Hollywood” Brown and Zach Ertz for scores and Arizona owned a four-point lead.
However, the Arizona defense had no answers for Ja’Marr Chase. Despite sacking Joe Burrow three times and picking him off once, Cincinnati’s star wideout burned the Cards for 15 catches, good for 192 yards and three TDs.