2023 NFL power rankings, Week 6: Bears break into win column, Patriots broken
There’s only one winless team in the NFL after five weeks of play. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers continue to have their way with every opponent.
The Cowboys and 49ers have met in the playoffs each of the past two seasons, with San Francisco winning in both instances. There was a Sunday night clash in the Bay Area and the 49ers made a major statement in pushing around Mike McCarthy’s team. The Cowboys gained six total yards in the first quarter and trailed 21-7 at the half.
Quarterback Dak Prescott had a forgettable evening. He threw for only 153 yards and was sacked three times. There was one TD pass but three interceptions. All told, the Cowboys turned over the ball four times in the loss.
Off last season’s 8-10 finish (including a playoff loss to Dallas), and with a major change at quarterback, not many expected the Buccaneers to get off to an impressive start this season. The team’s lone loss came on a Monday night against the defending NFC champion Eagles. Todd Bowles’ club has road wins at Minnesota and New Orleans.
Much-maligned Baker Mayfield has done his part to date. He’s hitting on 69.6 percent of his passes and has thrown for seven scores and only one interception. The Buccaneers have 10 takeaways and allowed only six offensive TDs.
It’s always close when the Ravens and Steelers renew acquaintances as the rivalry continued in Pittsburgh on Sunday. John Harbaugh’s club a 10-0 second quarter and in the first half alone totaled 244 yards, was 5-of-8 on third down and quarterback Lamar Jackson sacked once. There was only one turnover by the Ravens.
Then things for interesting. Baltimore was shut out in the second half and gained only 91 total yards. Jackson was sacked three times and turned over the ball twice. The Ravens failed to convert on six third-down attempts.