2023 NFL power rankings, Week 7: Chiefs and Lions stay hot, 49ers and Eagles cooled off
Seven weeks in, the power dynamics in the league are far from solidifed after two undefeated teams were handed their first loss of the year.
For the second straight week, the Dolphins hosted an NFC opponent as they took on the winless Carolina Panthers. Things didn’t look good early on as Mike McDaniel’s squad was down 14-0 after one quarter of play. However, Miami owned a 21-14 lead at intermission, part of 35 consecutive points scored by the AFC East leaders.
Tua Tagovailoa was not sacked, throwing for 262 yards and three scores. Tyreek Hill caught six passes for 163 yards and one touchdown. Raheem Mostert ran for 115 yards and two TDs. Miami amassed 424 total yards in the win.
The 49ers took a 15-game regular-season winning streak into Cleveland. Kyle Shanahan’s team got off a fast start as Christian McCaffrey capped off a five-play, 84-yard drive with a 13-yard TD reception from Brock Purdy. The Niners would gain only 131 yards the rest of the game and lost McCaffrey and wideout Deebo Samuel to injuries.
San Francisco found itself down, 19-17, with 1:40 to play. Purdy drove the club and rookie Jake Moody lined up for a 41-yard goal but he failed on the attempt. San Francisco’s defensive unit did surrender 160 yards on the ground.
Andy Reid’s team had won four straight games entering Thursday night’s clash with the rival Broncos. The Chiefs also took a 15-game winning streak vs. Denver into the game. That success was extended in prime time despite the fact that Kansas City had success moving the ball but only punched it into the end zone just once by game’s end.
Harrison Butker nailed a 60-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to give the Chiefs a 13-0 lead. It was the second of four successful kicks that night. Kansas City limited the Broncos to 197 yards and forced three turnovers.