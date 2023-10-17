2023 NFL power rankings, Week 7: Chiefs and Lions stay hot, 49ers and Eagles cooled off
Seven weeks in, the power dynamics in the league are far from solidifed after two undefeated teams were handed their first loss of the year.
In Week 1, the Colts had the Jaguars on the ropes but let them get away. The team made its way to Jacksonville looking to avenge that setback. Veteran Gardner Minshew would make his second start of the season and had a miserable outing. The one-time Jaguars’ quarterback had all four of the team’s turnovers on the afternoon.
Minshew did throw for 329 yards and a touchdown via 55 attempts. He was also sacked three times. Down 21-3 in the second quarter, Jacksonville basically abandoned the running game and finished with 44 yards on 17 carries.
The Saints’ defense continues to be the star of the show in New Orleans. Dennis Allen’s team was in Houston to take on the improving Texans. The Saints limited their hosts to just 297 total yards and were the first team this season to intercept rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. That wasn’t enough for the team to come up with a road win.
Derek Carr connected on 32 of his 50 throws for 353 yards and one score, but it was the team’s only touchdown of the game. Carr was sacked twice and the club finished with 430 total yards, but there were two costly turnovers.
The Jets were not only hoping to get back to the .500 mark at home vs. the Eagles, the franchise was looking for its first-ever victory vs. this NFC East club. It turned out to be a lucky 13th meeting with the team from the City of Brotherly Love as Robert Saleh’s opportunistic squad handed the defending NFC champions their first loss of 2023.
New York was limited to only 244 total yards. Zach Wilson was sacked five times and threw for only 186 yards. However, Saleh’s club played turnover-free football, while his defensive unit came up with four takeaways.