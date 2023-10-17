2023 NFL power rankings, Week 7: Chiefs and Lions stay hot, 49ers and Eagles cooled off
Seven weeks in, the power dynamics in the league are far from solidifed after two undefeated teams were handed their first loss of the year.
Thanks to a 31-21 victory in Week 1 at Indianapolis, Doug Pederson’s team was in position to sweep the Colts for the first time since 2017. The Jaguars spotted their AFC South rivals a 3-0 first-quarter edge but responded with three straight touchdowns to take a 21-3 lead. The Jaguars finished the game with only 233 yards of total offense.
Of course, four takeaways helped Pederson’s cause. Jacksonville has forced an NFL-high 15 turnovers after six weeks of play. Travis Etienne ran 18 times for 55 yards and scored the team’s first two touchdowns in the victory.
The improving Texans lost a heartbreaker last Sunday at Atlanta. They hosted the New Orleans Saints looking to get back to the .500 mark. The bad news was that rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud connected on less than half of his passes (13-of-27) and threw his first interception of his career. The good news was a pair of touchdown passes.
The Saints rolled up 430 total yards but settled for 13 points. Houston forced two turnovers, giving them nine takeaways. Winners of three of their last four games, the Texans have already equaled their 2022 win total.
Arthur Smith’s team won a nailbiter at home last week against the Texans. The Falcons hosted the struggling Commanders and were hoping to take advantage of a Washington team that had allowed a combined 144 points in its previous four contests. Smith’s team moved the football to the tune of 402 yards but scored only two TDs.
Desmond Ridder connected on 28-of-47 passes for 307 yards and scores to tight ends Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith. However, he threw three second-half interceptions. Atlanta has scored a combined 29 points in their three losses.