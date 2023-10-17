2023 NFL power rankings, Week 7: Chiefs and Lions stay hot, 49ers and Eagles cooled off
Seven weeks in, the power dynamics in the league are far from solidifed after two undefeated teams were handed their first loss of the year.
Brandon Staley’s club had Week 5 off and now look for its third straight win as they took on the perplexing Dallas Cowboys. It was a back-and forth affair that saw the game tied three times. Brandon Staley’s club overcame a 17-10 deficit as Justin Herbert found tight end Gerald Everett for a one-yard score with 7:11 remaining in the contest.
Dallas took a 20-17 lead with 2:19 to play and the Chargers got the ball back. They never made it out of their own territory as Herbert was sacked by Micah Parsons and was picked off by Stephon Gilmore on the following play.
The Seahawks had last week off and headed east to the Queen City to take on the disappointing Bengals. Pete Carroll’s club had few problems moving the football on the defending AFC North champions. Seattle’s offense finished the afternoon with 381 total yards, but the Seahawks shot themselves in the cleats too many times.
Geno Smith threw for 323 yards, but led the club on only one touchdown drive and served up two interceptions. Seattle had the ball on the Bengals’ 11-yard-line with 55 seconds to play, but couldn’t put the ball in the end zone.
Todd Bowles’ club returned from its midseason vacation and hosted the Detroit Lions in a battle of first-place teams. It was a rough afternoon for the Buccaneers’ offense, which managed only 251 total yards on 54 plays. Bowles’ team was just 2-of-12 on third down (1-of-2 on fourth down) and held the football for only 23:30.
Baker Mayfield barely completed 50 percent of his throws (19-of-37) and did throw for 206 yards. However, the Buccaneers were limited to only three field goals. Mayfield was sacked just once and threw one interception.