2023 NFL power rankings, Week 7: Chiefs and Lions stay hot, 49ers and Eagles cooled off
Seven weeks in, the power dynamics in the league are far from solidifed after two undefeated teams were handed their first loss of the year.
The Browns had an extra week to prepare for the league’s powerhouse from San Francisco. Deshaun Watson remained out so Kevin Stefanski started his third different quarterback in as many games in P.J. Walker.
Early in the second quarter, Cleveland was down, 10-0, to the undefeated 49ers. Walker threw for only 106 yards but 58 of those came on a second-quarter pass to Amari Cooper that eventually led to a touchdown. The Browns hung tough, limiting the Niners to 215 total yards while their own ground attack amassed 160 yards.
The Cowboys were manhandled last Sunday night at San Francisco. They were back out west once again for a Monday night affair with the Chargers. The Bolts struck first and took an early 7-0 lead but Dak Prescott responded with an 18-yard TD run on fourth down and the teams were even. Dallas would own a 10-7 advantage at the half.
Prescott overcame five sacks and threw for 272 yards, including a TD strike to Brandin Cooks early in fourth quarter. Dallas held on for a three-point win when Stephon Gilmore picked off Justin Herbert late in the game.
The Ravens were in London to take on the Titans in a battle of teams that were each coming off divisional losses. John Harbaugh’s team did score 24 points but managed only one touchdown as Lamar Jackson connected with rookie wideout Zay Flowers for a 10-yard score. Meanwhile, veteran kicker Justin Tucker added six field goals.
Baltimore’s defense limited Tennessee to 233 total yards and finished the game with six sacks and two takeaways. Four of those were at the expense of Malik Willis, who replaced an injured Ryan Tannehill in the fourth quarter.